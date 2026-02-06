Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $8.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NBTX

Nanobiotix Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,921. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nanobiotix

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.