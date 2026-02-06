Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.91 and traded as high as $25.00. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 6,238 shares trading hands.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp is the bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank, a Virginia-chartered community bank headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. As a locally focused financial institution, the company offers a full spectrum of banking products and services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s structure supports both retail banking operations and commercial lending divisions, allowing it to address diverse client needs through a single organizational platform.

Through its subsidiary, Mountain Commerce Bank provides traditional deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

