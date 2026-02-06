MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 33,261 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,261 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 353.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 174.2% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 392,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 249,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.80 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.