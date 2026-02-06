MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $2.31 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,640.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.1%

KWEB opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.