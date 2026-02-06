MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 855,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

