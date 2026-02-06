monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.87.

MNDY stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $98.02. 3,022,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.08. monday.com has a one year low of $92.73 and a one year high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. monday.com’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,519,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,442,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of monday.com by 231.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,717,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,660,000 after purchasing an additional 490,491 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 723,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

