Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.6429.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $220.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,563.04. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat — Molina reported $11.38B in revenue vs. consensus ~$10.90B, showing top‑line strength that suggests continued membership or premium growth. Company Press Release

Q4 revenue beat — Molina reported $11.38B in revenue vs. consensus ~$10.90B, showing top‑line strength that suggests continued membership or premium growth. Neutral Sentiment: Context and metric comparison pieces summarize how this quarter stacks up versus Street estimates and last year, useful for digging into membership, margins and reserve items. Zacks — How Key Metrics Compare

Context and metric comparison pieces summarize how this quarter stacks up versus Street estimates and last year, useful for digging into membership, margins and reserve items. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss — Q4 EPS of ($2.75) vs. Zacks/consensus $0.43; this is a dramatic swing from $5.05 a year ago and signals one‑time charges or higher medical costs that hit profitability. Zacks — Reports Q4 Loss

Large EPS miss — Q4 EPS of ($2.75) vs. Zacks/consensus $0.43; this is a dramatic swing from $5.05 a year ago and signals one‑time charges or higher medical costs that hit profitability. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance slashed — Molina set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (~$5.00) well below the Street (~$12.95), citing higher costs in its Affordable Care Act/Obamacare plans; Reuters notes the company expects ACA cost pressure to persist. Reuters — Forecasts 2026 Profit Below Estimates

FY‑2026 guidance slashed — Molina set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (~$5.00) well below the Street (~$12.95), citing higher costs in its Affordable Care Act/Obamacare plans; Reuters notes the company expects ACA cost pressure to persist. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — shares plunged in after‑hours/extended trading (~33% reported) following the miss and weak guidance, reflecting investor concern about profitability and ACA exposure. Benzinga — Stock Drops 33% After Q4

Shares of MOH opened at $176.69 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $133.40 and a 52-week high of $359.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

