Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY) versus Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Critical Survey

Risk and Volatility

Moatable has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moatable and Intellinetics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moatable $52.07 million 1.02 -$8.99 million ($0.14) -23.14 Intellinetics $2.54 million 1.25 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -1.37

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intellinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moatable. Moatable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.5% of Moatable shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Moatable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moatable and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moatable -1.97% -2.47% -1.69% Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86%

Summary

Moatable beats Intellinetics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moatable

Moatable, Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in North America. In addition, the company offers bookkeeping and operations management solutions to property managers and landlords. The company was formerly known as Renren Inc. and changed its name to Moatable, Inc. in June 2023. Moatable, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

