Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Align Technology Stock Up 8.9%

Align Technology stock opened at $175.62 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $232.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 10.17%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Align Technology by 88.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,050,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,393 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $179,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $155,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 566,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 35,513.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 545,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,072 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

