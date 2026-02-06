Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 10.17%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Align Technology by 88.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,050,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,393 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $179,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $155,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 566,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 35,513.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 545,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,072 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Align Technology
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — EPS $3.29 vs. $2.99 estimate and revenue ~$1.048B, driven by stronger-than-expected demand. Management provided materials and a slide deck with the results. Align Technology Announces Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Record Invisalign volumes cited as a primary growth driver, supporting revenue beats and indicating durable end-market demand. Align Tech Invisalign Volumes Hit Records
- Positive Sentiment: Major sell-side firms raised price targets and kept bullish ratings after the quarter — Leerink lifted its PT to $225 (outperform) and Mizuho to $215 (outperform), giving further analyst-driven upside. Leerink Raises PT on ALGN Mizuho Raises PT on ALGN
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly updated forecasts upward and reiterated buy/outperform stances after the upbeat quarter, increasing near-term expectations for earnings and sales momentum. Deep Dive Into Align Technology Stock: Analyst Perspectives
- Neutral Sentiment: Company outlined a 2026 revenue growth target of ~3%–4% with DSO (DSO partner) momentum and digital initiatives as drivers — modest growth target may temper bullish near-term expectations. Align Technology 2026 Growth Target
- Neutral Sentiment: First-quarter revenue guidance was reported roughly in line with Street estimates — limits downside surprise but may cap immediate upside until guidance proves durable. ALGN Q4 Press Materials / Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Gross and operating margins declined in the quarter despite revenue upside, which could pressure profitability if margin headwinds persist. ALGN Stock Climbs on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Margins Down
- Negative Sentiment: Some firms remain cautious—Morgan Stanley moved its PT to $169 with an equal-weight rating, implying limited upside from current levels. Morgan Stanley ALGN Note
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.
The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.
