MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 26.16%.The business had revenue of $209.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from MarketAxess' conference call:

MarketAxess reported record 2025 results with $846 million revenue, record ADV and $347 million free cash flow, returned $474 million to shareholders (including a completed $300 million ASR that retired 1.7M shares) and raised the dividend to $0.78 per share.

MarketAxess reported record 2025 results with revenue, record ADV and free cash flow, returned $474 million to shareholders (including a completed $300 million ASR that retired 1.7M shares) and raised the dividend to $0.78 per share. New protocols gained strong traction: block trading ADV grew 24% to a record $5 billion, portfolio trading ADV rose 48% to $1.4 billion, and dealer-initiated MIDX volumes surged (total MIDX up 383% to $7 billion), with momentum continuing into January 2026.

New protocols gained strong traction: block trading ADV grew 24% to a record $5 billion, portfolio trading ADV rose 48% to $1.4 billion, and dealer-initiated MIDX volumes surged (total MIDX up 383% to $7 billion), with momentum continuing into January 2026. Fee capture is under pressure from protocol and product mix (more portfolio trading, blocks, eurobonds and EM), with total US credit revenue down 2% in 2025 and January fee-per-million moderating, while operating expenses ex-notables rose ~8% and 2026 expense guidance of $530–$545 million implies continued cost investment.

Fee capture is under pressure from protocol and product mix (more portfolio trading, blocks, eurobonds and EM), with total US credit revenue down 2% in 2025 and January fee-per-million moderating, while operating expenses ex-notables rose ~8% and 2026 expense guidance of $530–$545 million implies continued cost investment. Management reiterated its three-year targets (8%–9% average annual revenue growth and 75–125 bps operating margin expansion) and issued 2026 guidance: mid-single-digit services revenue growth, a 24%–26% tax rate, and $65–$75 million of capex (≈80% capitalized software), noting phasing may vary year-to-year.

Management reiterated its three-year targets (8%–9% average annual revenue growth and 75–125 bps operating margin expansion) and issued 2026 guidance: mid-single-digit services revenue growth, a 24%–26% tax rate, and $65–$75 million of capex (≈80% capitalized software), noting phasing may vary year-to-year. MarketAxess is leaning into AI and proprietary data (deciding not to sell raw data) and called out the accretive Pragma acquisition and strong algorithmic/automation adoption (AutoX adaptive algo >$8 billion in Q4) as strategic drivers for differentiated products and execution analytics.

Shares of MKTX traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 398,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,204. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.88.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 698.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4,361.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: January trading volumes showed strong growth — total credit ADV +28% YoY (record $18.6B) and double‑digit growth in rates and emerging markets, indicating improving platform usage that supports longer‑term revenue potential.

Positive Sentiment: The company amended and restated its credit facility and declared a dividend — a sign of liquidity flexibility and shareholder returns that can be supportive for the stock over time.

Neutral Sentiment: Official Q4/FY2025 results: total revenue $209.4M (+3.5% YoY) and EPS $1.68; company provided accompanying slide deck and call materials for additional color. These are mixed operational results that require parsing of the call for forward outlook.

Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts/feeds (e.g., Zacks) characterize the quarter as roughly in line or slightly ahead on EPS versus their internal consensus, highlighting small beats on certain metrics — creating mixed headlines that can confuse sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: Consensus misses on revenue and some EPS estimates: several outlets report that revenue ($209.41M) fell short of analyst expectations (~$214M) and that EPS was slightly below street consensus, prompting a negative near‑term market reaction.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple news summaries emphasized "sales below analyst estimates" and "revenue slightly misses," which can amplify selling pressure even when EPS discrepancies are small.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

