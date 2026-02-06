Macquarie Capit Upgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to “Strong-Buy”

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie Capit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. China Renaissance reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,461. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Nintendo had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nintendo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

