M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) & AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU) Critical Contrast

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and AIFU”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft $65.83 billion 1.24 $6.15 billion $1.76 7.13 AIFU $247.81 million 0.02 $62.33 million $14.60 0.13

Institutional and Insider Ownership

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than AIFU. AIFU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.2% of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of AIFU shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of AIFU shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIFU has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and AIFU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 10.34% 19.63% 2.22% AIFU N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and AIFU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 0 2 1 1 2.75 AIFU 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft beats AIFU on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About AIFU

AIX, Inc. engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

