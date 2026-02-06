Larry Todd Edwards Sells 2,052 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $52,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 148,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,057.50. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Larry Todd Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Larry Todd Edwards sold 29,131 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $732,935.96.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.70. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $31.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

Analyst support remains constructive — multiple firms maintain Buy/outperform views and the consensus rating sits at a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target near $29.20, which can limit downside pressure.

Several institutional investors added or initiated positions in Q4 (examples: Independent Advisor Alliance, Virginia Retirement Systems, Trek Financial, RFG Advisory), indicating fresh demand from funds that could support the stock.

Arcutis granted 94,000 restricted stock units to 12 newly hired employees under a Nasdaq inducement rule — a sign of hiring/expansion but also a small potential dilution source; impact is likely minor.

Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (effectively zero in recent reporting) and is unlikely to be a meaningful immediate catalyst; treat the reading with caution.

Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and a director disclosed sales on Feb. 2–4, totaling sizeable transactions and >$1M in proceeds. Notable filings include Masaru Matsuda (40,638 shares at ~$25.28), Todd Watanabe (19,833 at ~$25.50), Director Howard Welgus (10,000 at ~$25.05) and CFO Latha Vairavan (1,320 at ~$25.50). Concentrated insider sales can amplify short-term negative sentiment and weigh on the stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcutis Biotherapeutics this week:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

