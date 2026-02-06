LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) vs. Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Head-To-Head Contrast

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LanzaTech Global and Teads, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 1 2 0 1 2.25 Teads 1 2 2 0 2.20

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.57%. Teads has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 424.41%. Given Teads’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teads is more favorable than LanzaTech Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -190.24% -78,473.86% -58.79% Teads -7.53% -8.59% -2.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Teads shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Teads shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Teads”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $49.59 million 0.46 -$137.73 million ($23.16) -0.42 Teads $889.88 million 0.06 -$710,000.00 ($1.06) -0.56

Teads has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. Teads is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LanzaTech Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teads beats LanzaTech Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Teads

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company’s Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

