Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.2050, but opened at $18.7480. Keppel shares last traded at $18.7480, with a volume of 303 shares.

Keppel Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore‐headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed‐use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

