JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on BCE from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded BCE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.85.

BCE stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.46. 3,622,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a 52-week low of C$28.73 and a 52-week high of C$36.59.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter. BCE had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.1120864 EPS for the current year.

Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

