JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.75.

NYSE IQV traded up $6.54 on Friday, reaching $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

