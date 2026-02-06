JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target to $305.00

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.17.

Madison Square Garden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.21. The stock had a trading volume of 163,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.44 and its 200-day moving average is $228.58. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $298.97.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $403.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 614,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 6.5% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 434,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,874,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 394,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading sports and entertainment holding company focused on professional sports franchises and related media assets. The company owns and operates teams such as the NBA’s New York Knicks, the NHL’s New York Rangers and the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Through these flagship franchises, MSG Sports offers a range of products and services including ticketing, premium seating and sponsorship opportunities, targeting fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

In addition to team operations, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp holds a majority stake in MSG Networks, a regional cable network that broadcasts live sporting events, news and original programming.

