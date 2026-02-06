JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $28.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

NYSE ADNT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $26.54. 900,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Adient has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.Adient’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,736.75. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 62.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and raised guidance — Adient reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (revenues up ~4.3% YoY, EPS beat and management raised fiscal‑2026 guidance), the primary catalyst for the rally. Adient Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 earnings beat and raised guidance — Adient reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (revenues up ~4.3% YoY, EPS beat and management raised fiscal‑2026 guidance), the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank upgrade — Deutsche Bank raised Adient from Hold to Buy and set a $33 price target (material upside vs. current levels), which likely amplified investor optimism. Deutsche Bank upgrade to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgrade — Deutsche Bank raised Adient from Hold to Buy and set a $33 price target (material upside vs. current levels), which likely amplified investor optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $27 but kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest lift to the target implies limited incremental conviction. Barclays raises PT to $27

Barclays raised its price target to $27 but kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest lift to the target implies limited incremental conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and call transcripts available — investors can review the earnings call transcript and highlights for management commentary on margins, segment performance and guidance. Earnings call highlights / transcript

Coverage and call transcripts available — investors can review the earnings call transcript and highlights for management commentary on margins, segment performance and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Technical note — outlets flagged rising relative price strength, which can attract momentum flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. Rising relative price strength

Technical note — outlets flagged rising relative price strength, which can attract momentum flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s price target still below current price — Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $22 but maintained an “equal weight” call; the PT is below the recent trade level, signaling caution from some shops. Morgan Stanley PT $22 / equal weight

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

