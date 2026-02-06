Jos Sclater Buys 9 Shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,668 per share, with a total value of £150.12.

Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 19th, Jos Sclater sold 21,391 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,997, for a total transaction of £427,178.27.

On Monday, January 5th, Jos Sclater bought 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, for a total transaction of £145.52.

On Friday, December 5th, Jos Sclater purchased 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £145.68.

Avon Protection Trading Down 1.3%

AVON traded down GBX 22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,706. 74,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,839.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,939.26. Avon Protection plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,276 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,230. The company has a market cap of £500.08 million, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,330 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,165.

Avon Protection Company Profile

