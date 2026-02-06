John Malone Purchases 35,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Malone purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.23 per share, with a total value of $1,548,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 521,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,081,956.26. This represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 348,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -978.01 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $47.18.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $311.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 88,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust (NASDAQ:BATRK) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust’s primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust’s portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves’ home since 2017.

