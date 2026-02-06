John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 20,328 Shares of BCE, Inc. $BCE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,006,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,682,000 after buying an additional 6,981,281 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 77.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BCE by 24.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,006,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,504 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 8.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,647,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,004,000 after purchasing an additional 445,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,315,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share (record/ex-dividend date: Mar 16; pay date: Apr 15) implying a ~6.8% yield — supports the stock’s income profile and is likely to attract yield-focused investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups and metric reviews (Zacks) provide context on which line items beat or lagged and where comparisons to year-ago figures matter for valuation and growth expectations.

Analyst write-ups and metric reviews (Zacks) provide context on which line items beat or lagged and where comparisons to year-ago figures matter for valuation and growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance was set at $1.79–$1.91, below the Street consensus (~$1.94), creating downward pressure despite the company’s revenue guidance sitting near consensus — this guidance shortfall is the main driver of the stock weakness.

FY2026 EPS guidance was set at $1.79–$1.91, below the Street consensus (~$1.94), creating downward pressure despite the company’s revenue guidance sitting near consensus — this guidance shortfall is the main driver of the stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary describes a “lukewarm” outlook for 2026 reflecting investor caution on growth and guidance execution; watch management’s comments on margins, capex and assumptions behind targets. MSN: Lukewarm Outlook for 2026

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.60. BCE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 25.99%.

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

