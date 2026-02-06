Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.42 and traded as high as C$25.18. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$22.52, with a volume of 43,545 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IE. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from C$26.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from C$18.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 12.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.42.

Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 5,947.22%.The company had revenue of C$0.76 million for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

We are a United States domiciled minerals exploration company with a focus on developing mines from mineral deposits principally located in the United States. We seek to support American supply chain independence by finding and delivering copper and other critical metals vital to advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development, technology, and national security. We use our powerful Typhoon¿ geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by our 94.3% owned subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc (“CGI”), to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as we seek to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies.

