iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGLB Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,049 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $12,817,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,259 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 57,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 73,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.