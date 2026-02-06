Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 4,291 shares.The stock last traded at $40.4010 and had previously closed at $40.41.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QVML. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 103,688 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

