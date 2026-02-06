Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 100,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 42,682 shares.The stock last traded at $132.31 and had previously closed at $129.37.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses a multifactor selection methodology to select large-cap stocks with growth characteristics. PWB was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.