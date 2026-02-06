Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.10 and traded as high as $34.53. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $31.7350, with a volume of 139,131 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 7.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $426.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.54 million. Intrepid Potash had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 70.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 59,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 668.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

