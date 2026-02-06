Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 8.3% increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $167.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $143.17 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.59.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $261,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,787.20. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $22,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,801,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,068 shares of company stock worth $25,470,702. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,542,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,922 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 97.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,310 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29,199.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,652,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,472,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

See Also

