Insider Selling: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Insider Sells $82,260.36 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) insider David Eric Lee sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $82,260.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,250.70. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.1%

WTFC opened at $157.97 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.43.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $586.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 196.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 75.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.31.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Featured Articles

