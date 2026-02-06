Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells 70,566 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 70,566 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,853,768.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,708,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,892,041.17. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Oleg Khaykin sold 70,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,715,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,967,861.20.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Oleg Khaykin sold 68,810 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,753.70.

On Monday, December 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 85,836 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,513,288.68.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $26.38. 5,359,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,234. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 205.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

See Also

