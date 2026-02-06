Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William Waddill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $1,673,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $654,796. This trade represents a 71.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of PTGX traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.49. 812,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,440. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28 and a beta of 2.26. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 138.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.