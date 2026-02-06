ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.27 and traded as low as GBX 6.12. ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 6.66, with a volume of 3,146,866 shares.
ImmuPharma Stock Up 0.9%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.27. The company has a market cap of £33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.