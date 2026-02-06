ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.27 and traded as low as GBX 6.12. ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 6.66, with a volume of 3,146,866 shares.

ImmuPharma Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.27. The company has a market cap of £33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

