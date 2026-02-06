IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Here’s Why

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.4350 and last traded at $27.4350. 36,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 103,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded IHI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

IHI Trading Up 8.0%

About IHI

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.68.

IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima‑Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

