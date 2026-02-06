IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Issues Earnings Results

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. IEH had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.
IEH Stock Down 15.3%
Shares of IEHC stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The company has a market cap of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. IEH has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
About IEH
