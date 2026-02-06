IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Issues Earnings Results

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. IEH had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

IEH Stock Down 15.3%

Shares of IEHC stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The company has a market cap of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. IEH has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

