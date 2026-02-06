HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Erika Ashley Fisher Sells 841 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erika Ashley Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Erika Ashley Fisher sold 589 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $148,357.32.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.83. 190,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,854.68, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.01 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 88.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 5.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 26,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $612.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.