Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 44,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 27,792 shares.The stock last traded at $172.56 and had previously closed at $175.9570.

Hoya Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.30.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Hoya had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hoya

Hoya Corporation (OTCMKTS: HOCPY) is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya’s product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

