HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 71,142 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,142 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the second quarter valued at about $64,266,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,933,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,408,000 after buying an additional 916,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,048,000 after buying an additional 162,080 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,706,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 133,478 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZWS opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.75 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $354,397.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

