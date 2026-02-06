Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.7450, with a volume of 281382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $838.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.78 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile



Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.

Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.

Featured Stories

