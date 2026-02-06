Hensoldt (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hensoldt (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAGHY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hensoldt to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Hensoldt to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hensoldt stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. Hensoldt has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $68.70.

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS: HAGHY) is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

