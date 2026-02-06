Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,390 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $231,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2%

PG opened at $158.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.38. The company has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,885. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

