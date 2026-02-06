Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. USA Rare Earth comprises 0.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of USA Rare Earth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 2,437.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 627,545 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 465.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 199,819 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Rare Earth in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Trabuco acquired 1,300 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $29,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Blitzer bought 100,000 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 847,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,170,400. This trade represents a 13.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USA Rare Earth Stock Down 12.5%

Shares of USAR stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.93.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USAR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Rare Earth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

USA Rare Earth Profile

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

