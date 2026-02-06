GSK (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £52,850 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 per share, with a total value of £52,850.
Jonathan Symonds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 22nd, Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,650 shares of GSK stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, with a total value of £29,865.
GSK Stock Up 4.8%
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 2,180 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,066. The stock has a market cap of £87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,838.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,660.84.
Key Stories Impacting GSK
Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EU approves GSK’s RSV vaccine for adults — lifts near‑term commercial prospects and adds a new, durable revenue stream that supports upside to sales and margins. GSK RSV Vaccine Wins EU Adult Approval As Shares Trade Above Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat/strong metrics — revenue up ~13.8% YoY and EPS surged; cash flow improvement and margin expansion cited in earnings headlines, which supports the rally and analyst optimism. GSK PLC (GSK) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support — Shore Capital reaffirmed a Buy and set a GBX 2,300 price target, adding institutional endorsement that can feed further buying interest. Digital Look
- Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party data shows large one‑off profit moves in some reports (very large YoY EPS increases that may reflect accounting items); investors should check company filings for recurring earnings quality. QuiverQuant earnings summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses on valuation after a ~47% one‑year gain — some pieces question whether upside is already priced in, making future moves dependent on execution and guidance. Is GSK Still Attractive After A 47% One-Year Share Price Gain
- Negative Sentiment: Management flags slower sales growth in 2026 — the company’s first outlook under the new CEO calls for decelerated sales growth next year, which raises near‑term expectations risk and moderates the positive reaction to the quarter. GSK sees slower sales growth in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting profit rise but concerns of slower growth next year — echoing guidance caution and suggesting investors may take profits or demand clearer medium‑term traction. GSK sees profits rise but fears slowdown in growth next year
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,660 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,867.86.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GSK
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.