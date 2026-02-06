GSK (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £52,850 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 per share, with a total value of £52,850.

On Monday, December 22nd, Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,650 shares of GSK stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, with a total value of £29,865.

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 2,180 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,066. The stock has a market cap of £87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,838.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,660.84.

GSK ( LON:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,660 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,867.86.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

