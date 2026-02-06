Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $428.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.56 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 8.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Green Plains’ conference call:

Get Green Plains alerts:

The company raised its stated plant production capacity to 730 million gallons/year (ex-Fairmont) after plants ran above prior stated limits, with several facilities hitting historical volumes and record ethanol yields.

(ex-Fairmont) after plants ran above prior stated limits, with several facilities hitting historical volumes and record ethanol yields. Carbon capture is operational at three Nebraska plants with CO2 sequestered in Wyoming, the company booked $27.7 million of 45Z benefits in Q4 and expects at least $188 million of carbon-related adjusted EBITDA in 2026 (subject to volumes and CI factors).

of 45Z benefits in Q4 and expects at least of carbon-related adjusted EBITDA in 2026 (subject to volumes and CI factors). Results and the balance sheet improved materially — Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $49.1 million vs. -$18.2M a year ago, Green Plains refinanced near-term debt (new $200M notes due 2030), repurchased shares, and ended the quarter with ~ $230M cash and significant revolver capacity.

vs. -$18.2M a year ago, Green Plains refinanced near-term debt (new $200M notes due 2030), repurchased shares, and ended the quarter with ~ cash and significant revolver capacity. Monetization and accounting for 45Z credits remain uncertain — credits are recorded under ASC 740 with a valuation allowance, the company has not finalized a 2026 credit sale, and potential early adoption of ASU 2025-10 could change how credits are presented, creating timing/discounting risk.

Management’s 2026 priorities focus on CI and energy-efficiency projects, debottlenecks, on-site grain storage, and disciplined capital allocation (including possible debt paydown or buybacks), while policy tailwinds (E15, 45Z regs) and hedged commodity positions support near-term outlook.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $884.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 72,586 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $8,561,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 195,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 79.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 857,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 379,991 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Green Plains and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.