Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 11.4% – What’s Next?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 7,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter. Gray Media had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company’s broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

