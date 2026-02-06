Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.3150. Approximately 2,946,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,998,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $519.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 354.50%.The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company’s lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.