GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.01. GCM Grosvenor shares last traded at $9.9970, with a volume of 4,454 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCMG. Wall Street Zen upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,817.49. This trade represents a 48.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $43,384,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 1,493,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 2,502.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 967,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 231.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 900,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 706,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

Featured Stories

