Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Fox Factory to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.50. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $376.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.59 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 73,090 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company’s FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.