Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Upgraded to Hold at Cibc Captl Mkts

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FVI traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.11. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.00 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortuna Silver Mines

In related news, insider Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 7,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.73, for a total transaction of C$96,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,580,036.76. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,360 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d’Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

