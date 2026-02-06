Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.940-3.000 EPS.

Fortinet reported a strong quarter and year: Q4 billings +18% , revenue +15%, product revenue +20%, operating margin ~37%, record free cash flow of $2.21B for 2025 and an expanded $1.4B repurchase authorization remaining.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

