FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. FMC also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.440–0.320 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. FMC’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. FMC’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other FMC news, Director John Mitchell Raines purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,805.68. This trade represents a 103.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized strategic review — FMC announced the Board has authorized exploration of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, and emphasized priorities to strengthen the balance sheet and refocus the portfolio. That can create a takeover premium or unlock value for shareholders. PR Newswire: FMC strategic options

Board-authorized strategic review — FMC announced the Board has authorized exploration of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, and emphasized priorities to strengthen the balance sheet and refocus the portfolio. That can create a takeover premium or unlock value for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst re-rating — Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $15.50 (keeps equal-weight). That is a modest re-rating but still implies slight upside vs. current levels, so it tempers downside pressure relative to deeper cuts. MarketScreener: Morgan Stanley PT cut

Analyst re-rating — Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $15.50 (keeps equal-weight). That is a modest re-rating but still implies slight upside vs. current levels, so it tempers downside pressure relative to deeper cuts. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly miss and weak 2026 guidance — FMC reported Q4 revenue and EPS below consensus, with revenues down ~11.5% YoY and adjusted EPS materially lower. Management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance well below consensus and lowered FY26 guidance versus street expectations, which is weighing on near-term earnings visibility. Zacks: Q4 miss and revenue decline

Quarterly miss and weak 2026 guidance — FMC reported Q4 revenue and EPS below consensus, with revenues down ~11.5% YoY and adjusted EPS materially lower. Management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance well below consensus and lowered FY26 guidance versus street expectations, which is weighing on near-term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Credit and patent pressure — Moody’s downgraded FMC toward junk status amid patent challenges tied to key products, raising financing and execution risk for investors. Investing.com: Moody’s downgrade

Credit and patent pressure — Moody’s downgraded FMC toward junk status amid patent challenges tied to key products, raising financing and execution risk for investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut (RBC) & heavy intraday selling — RBC lowered its PT to $14 and switched to sector perform (PT below the recent price), and the stock saw a sharp intraday decline and heavy volume as traders digested the strategic review, misses and downgrade. That combination has driven the recent volatility. The Fly / MarketScreener: RBC PT cut

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of FMC by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of FMC by 137.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

